Rajya Sabha panel submits report on child porn

The Adhoc Committee of Rajya Sabha constituted by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has made 40 recommendations to prevent sexual abuse of children and contain access to and transmission of child pornography on social media. The report was presented to the Chairman on Saturday.

Among the recommendations are adoption of a broader definition of child pornography, controlling children’s access to such content, containing generation and dissemination of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and making Internet Service Providers and online platforms accountable. It has also recommended amendments to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Information Technology Act, 2000. The report calls for monitoring, detection and removal of content, preventing under-age use of such content, enabling parents for early detection of access of such content by children, enabling effective action by governments and authorised agencies to take necessary preventive and penal measures, etc.

Noting that the purveyors of child pornography always seem to be one step ahead of regulators, the Committee stressed on the need for implementation of its recommendations as an integrated package of measures and not piecemeal to have any value and impact. The Committee urged the Prime Minister to take up the subject of child pornography and the measures required to combat it in one of his forthcoming ‘Man Ki Baat’ broadcast besides taking the lead in building up a global political alliance to combat child pornography on social media such as the International Solar Alliance initiative.

The 14-member committee, including 7 women members of Rajya Sabha, was set up by Naidu on December 12 last year.

