Rajya Sabha continues despite Opposition protests over police crackdown in Delhi

Amid protests and walkouts staged by the Opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday went ahead with the Zero Hour and Question Hour proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament that has otherwise seen business mostly getting interrupted.

When the House met at 11 am, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan informed the members that the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, will be taken up for consideration and was added to the supplementary list of business. The Chairman said that he had admitted a notice from Union Minister Jitendra Singh for moving a motion to consider the Bill.

The Bill, which provides for tougher action against paper leaks, was passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote on Wednesday. A key provision in the Bill includes the setting up of special fast-track courts for offences relating to public examinations.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman has sought amendments and notices on the Bill till noon.

Also read | Amid Opposition protest, Rajya Sabha passes Bill criminalising insult to Vande Mataram

Opposition demands Amit Shah’s reply

Soon after, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, said they wanted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to be present in the House and issue a statement on the police crackdown on youth and students protesting against the paper leaks at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

“It is common for ministers to be answerable to Parliament. We are calling him here, in the House, not at our homes. Since this matter concerns use of force through lathicharge and firing of guns, it is only appropriate that the Home Minister answers on this issue,” Tiwari said.

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Radhakrishnan, however, did not pay heed to the Opposition’s requests and sought commencement of Zero Hour. As members began raising issues, the Opposition raised slogans of ‘Amit Shah sadan mai aao’ (‘Amit Shah come to the House’).

Nadda slams Opposition’s ‘negative’ stance

Tiwari sought the Chairman’s intervention once again; however, he did not relent, prompting the Opposition to raise slogans. At this point, J P Nadda, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, intervened, criticising the Opposition for its negative stance throughout the Monsoon Session.

“I want to tell the House through you that the Opposition’s stance has been negative since this session began. They only want to interrupt; they want to shift goalposts. I want to clarify on behalf of the government that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is willing to discuss any matter,” he said.

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“Whenever discussions have happened, the Opposition has fallen flat on their face. They are in the habit of doing this, and I condemn this strongly. They are indulging in irresponsible behaviour,” he added.

Later, the Opposition staged a walkout. During Question Hour, the members asked questions on biodiversity protection, labour welfare, and campaigns against drug addiction to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.