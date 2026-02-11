In RS, Oppn slams Centre on India-US trade deal; wilfully ignorant, says NDA

The Rajya Sabha saw noisy scenes when BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya said an area of encroached land in Kolkata was known as “mini Pakistan”, leading TMC MPs from the state to raise objections and walk out.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 11, 2026 09:06 AM IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan leaves after adjourning the house during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on TuesdayRajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday leaves after adjourning the house during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament.
Make us preferred source on Google

The ongoing discussion on the 2026-27 Union Budget in Rajya Sabha saw the Opposition parties attacking the Union government over the India-United States interim trade agreement and changes in tariffs, on Tuesday. The parties also criticised the Centre’s economic performance and questioned it on the “rising economic inequality”.

Treasury benches, for their part, said that Opposition parties were wilfully ignorant. Pointing out that the European Union had signed a major trade deal with India, and not China, they asked if it would have been possible in a “dead economy”.

TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray criticised what he termed “drum beating” around the interim trade deal with the US and asked the Centre to clarify whether “we have left out time-tested friend” Russia by agreeing to stop buying oil from them and joined hands with a country that has “all along stood against India”.

ALSO READ | ‘Congress itself isn’t sure’: Amid push for a no-trust motion against Om Birla, SP, TMC not on the same page

Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham asked what was “wonderful” in the deal for “our farmers”. RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha raised the issue of unemployment.

Murli Deora of the Shiv Sena commended the Finance Minister and the Budget, which, he said, was presented amid a very “volatile, disruptive” time, which “the world had not seen since the end of the second World War”. Deora said that while the previous regimes had ignored manufacturing, this (NDA) government’s approach marked a “tectonic shift” in thinking. Making a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the former UPA minister said, “Some people overseas and here had the wilful ignorance to call our economy dead… If it is dead, how is it the fastest growing economy in the world?”

ALSO READ | ‘Cannot be insulated from Parliamentary scrutiny’: Brittas writes to Birla, Radhakrishnan on PM CARES fund

Story continues below this ad

Praising the Budget, BJP’s Surendra Singh Nagar said that after listening to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, one would think that nothing good was happening in the country.

NCP’s (SP) Fauzia Khan sought to point out that India stood well below global average in the Human Development Index.

TMC MPs walk out after ‘mini Pak’ remark

The Rajya Sabha saw noisy scenes on Tuesday when BJP MP from West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya said an area of encroached land in Kolkata was known as “mini Pakistan”, leading the Trinamool Congress MPs from the state to raise objections and walk out.While asking a supplementary question during Question Hour, Bhattacharya said, “It is a matter of record that around 170 acres of prime port land is under encroachment and illegal occupation. A substantial portion of this encroachment is located in the Garden Reach, Metiabruz and Khidirpur areas, which have been publicly referred to as mini Pakistan by the mayor of Kolkata,” he said, leading to protests from the TMC MPs.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sergei Ryabkov
Hope US-India trade agreement won’t mean Delhi-Moscow ties suffer: Russia
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor's residence
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement