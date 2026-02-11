In RS, Oppn slams Centre on India-US trade deal; wilfully ignorant, says NDA

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The ongoing discussion on the 2026-27 Union Budget in Rajya Sabha saw the Opposition parties attacking the Union government over the India-United States interim trade agreement and changes in tariffs, on Tuesday. The parties also criticised the Centre’s economic performance and questioned it on the “rising economic inequality”.
Treasury benches, for their part, said that Opposition parties were wilfully ignorant. Pointing out that the European Union had signed a major trade deal with India, and not China, they asked if it would have been possible in a “dead economy”.
TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray criticised what he termed “drum beating” around the interim trade deal with the US and asked the Centre to clarify whether “we have left out time-tested friend” Russia by agreeing to stop buying oil from them and joined hands with a country that has “all along stood against India”.
Congress MP Jebi Mather Hisham asked what was “wonderful” in the deal for “our farmers”. RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha raised the issue of unemployment.
Murli Deora of the Shiv Sena commended the Finance Minister and the Budget, which, he said, was presented amid a very “volatile, disruptive” time, which “the world had not seen since the end of the second World War”. Deora said that while the previous regimes had ignored manufacturing, this (NDA) government’s approach marked a “tectonic shift” in thinking. Making a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the former UPA minister said, “Some people overseas and here had the wilful ignorance to call our economy dead… If it is dead, how is it the fastest growing economy in the world?”
Praising the Budget, BJP’s Surendra Singh Nagar said that after listening to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, one would think that nothing good was happening in the country.
NCP’s (SP) Fauzia Khan sought to point out that India stood well below global average in the Human Development Index.
The Rajya Sabha saw noisy scenes on Tuesday when BJP MP from West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya said an area of encroached land in Kolkata was known as “mini Pakistan”, leading the Trinamool Congress MPs from the state to raise objections and walk out.While asking a supplementary question during Question Hour, Bhattacharya said, “It is a matter of record that around 170 acres of prime port land is under encroachment and illegal occupation. A substantial portion of this encroachment is located in the Garden Reach, Metiabruz and Khidirpur areas, which have been publicly referred to as mini Pakistan by the mayor of Kolkata,” he said, leading to protests from the TMC MPs.
