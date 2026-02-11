In RS, Oppn slams Centre on India-US trade deal; wilfully ignorant, says NDA

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday leaves after adjourning the house during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament.

The ongoing discussion on the 2026-27 Union Budget in Rajya Sabha saw the Opposition parties attacking the Union government over the India-United States interim trade agreement and changes in tariffs, on Tuesday. The parties also criticised the Centre’s economic performance and questioned it on the “rising economic inequality”.

Treasury benches, for their part, said that Opposition parties were wilfully ignorant. Pointing out that the European Union had signed a major trade deal with India, and not China, they asked if it would have been possible in a “dead economy”.

TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray criticised what he termed “drum beating” around the interim trade deal with the US and asked the Centre to clarify whether “we have left out time-tested friend” Russia by agreeing to stop buying oil from them and joined hands with a country that has “all along stood against India”.