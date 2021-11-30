Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu rejects demand to revoke suspension of 12 MPs, Opposition stages walkout

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday rejected the demand of Opposition parties to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs over “unruly behaviour” on August 11, following which most Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Upper House.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the matter of the suspensions soon after reports of some standing committees were laid on the table. Kharge termed the suspensions as “gross violation of rules and procedure” and “violation of well established and time-honoured” parliamentary provisions.

Kharge alleged that the suspensions were done “selectively”.

Earlier, 16 Opposition parties, barring the TMC, met at Kharge’s office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy to take on the government over the suspensions. While TMC did not walk out with the other parties, its MPs also eventually walked out after party MP Derek O’Brien had made a brief intervention, condemning the suspensions.

Rejecting the demand to revoke suspensions, Naidu said that the “decision is final”. He pointed out the suspended members did not show remorse over their alleged unruly acts that invited the suspension order so “I am not considering”.

“You tried to mislead the House, disturb the House, ransack the House, and you are giving me lessons?” Naidu said.

Naidu also rejected Kharge’s allegation that on August 11, when the alleged acts of disruptions took place, the names of the members who were suspended were not taken. “There were 33 members who were named. Out of the 33, those 12 names are there,” Naidu said.

“Some people are saying we should have given another opportunity, opportunity for what? Their reaction outside, their TV bites are very much there…I have a sacred duty to see that the House is run,” Naidu said.