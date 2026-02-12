In Rajya Sabha, Opposition says nothing in Budget for farmers, BJP calls it roadmap for the future

WITH THE discussion on the Union Budget continuing in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Opposition members flagged the absence of specific projects in the Budget for poll-bound states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and pointed to insufficient measures to deal with unemployment. The BJP, however, referred to the Budget as a roadmap for the future.

Participating in the discussion, IUML MP Haris Beeran asked the Finance Minister if honest taxpayers have been denied their tax refund. “I want to ask the honourable Minister how much refund of tax is held up…,” said the MP from Kerala.

He said the Budget has “substantial schemes for industrialists, but nothing for farmers”.