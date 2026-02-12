In Rajya Sabha, Opposition says nothing in Budget for farmers, BJP calls it roadmap for the future

IUML MP Haris Beeran asked the Finance Minister if honest taxpayers have been denied their tax refund.

By: Express News Service
Feb 12, 2026
rajya sabhaProceedings in the Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)
WITH THE discussion on the Union Budget continuing in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Opposition members flagged the absence of specific projects in the Budget for poll-bound states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and pointed to insufficient measures to deal with unemployment. The BJP, however, referred to the Budget as a roadmap for the future.

Participating in the discussion, IUML MP Haris Beeran asked the Finance Minister if honest taxpayers have been denied their tax refund. “I want to ask the honourable Minister how much refund of tax is held up…,” said the MP from Kerala.

He said the Budget has “substantial schemes for industrialists, but nothing for farmers”.

H D Deve Gowda of the JD(S) said, “Growth alone is not enough; employment must be the centre for policy thinking…We must ask ourselves honestly are we measuring success only by investment announcements or by dignified jobs created for our youth, especially in smaller towns and rural India…India’s future will be shaped in its cities and districts, not only in national corridors. Urban governance, water security, climate resilience, and regional balance deserve stronger attention.”

TMC member Saket Gokhale said: “The Budget is personality oriented, not policy oriented. This Budget has absolutely nothing as far as the young people of our country are concerned.” Gokhale said.

Rajeev Shukla of Congress raised the matter of the trade deal. “It is not correct for us to call this the best deal. Economists… have also written that this deal is tilted towards America,” he said. Among BJP members, Sujeet Kumar said the increase in the defence budget marks the government’s commitment to strategic interests. He also hailed announcements like that on setting up university townships and girls’ hostels. BJP MP Kavita Patidar said: “India is standing strong in midst of global chaos…the roadmap for the future is in Budget… the country’s progress is visible in the recent trade deals which have increased the country’s respect and strength.”

