Rajya Sabha okays TDP MPs’ move to join BJP; party MPs write to Venkaiah

A day after they announced merging their Legislature Party in Rajya Sabha with the BJP, the Upper House on Friday recognised four TDP MPs as BJP members, PTI reported. This gives a boost to the saffron party’s strength in the Upper House.

On Friday, five TDP Parliamentarians met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, challenging the four members’ defection and merger of the Legislature party with the BJP.

Quoting sources, PTI reported that Naidu has taken cognizance of the developments relating to the legislature parties of TDP and BJP. They said that further to Naidu taking cognizance of this development, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has updated the position regarding the strength of BJP and TDP in the Upper House.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The whole process has been completed today and the Rajya Sabha chairman’s office has informed us that these four names have been added to BJP list. They will now be recognised as BJP members in Rajya Sabha.”

In their letter to Naidu, the TDP MPs stated: “We have come to know that four Rajya Sabha members have submitted a so-called resolution citing Tenth Schedule, paragraph 4, Point 2 of the Constitution of India, claiming that the TDP Legislature Party in the Rajya Sabha is merging with BJP. However, as per Tenth Schedule in Constitution of India, any merger of political parties must take place at the organisational level. This is to bring you to your kind attention that there has been no merger of TDP with the BJP.”

Ram Mohan Naidu, the TDP MP from Srikakulam, told The Indian Express that his party is exploring legal to challenge the merger. “We feel it is illegal and the four MPs had not authority to merge the Rajya Sabha Legislature Party with BJP,’’ he said.