Rajya Sabha nominations: Ramdas Athawale, Bhubaneswar Kalita among 11 BJP names

The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 11 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 26, offering two seats to NDA allies. While Union minister and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale is set to get renominated from Maharashtra, Biswajit Daimary of Bodoland People’s Front will contest from Assam.

Other candidates named are Bhubaneswar Kalita from Assam, Vivek Thakur from Bihar, Udayanraje Bhosale from Maharashtra, Rajendra Gehlot from Rajasthan, Abhay Bharadwaj and Ramilaben Bara from Gujarat, Deepak Prakash from Jharkhand, and Leishemba Sanajaoba from Manipur. Prakash is the party’s Jharkhand unit president.

Almost all these candidates are certain to enter the Upper House, as the BJP has the numerical strength in the respective Assemblies to ensure their victory. Although the list of 11 names Jyotiraditya Scindia as the party’s first candidate from Madhya Pradesh, sources said the BJP will nominate Harsh Chauhan of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram as its second candidate from the state. With changes in arithmetic of the House, the BJP expects to win the second seat as well in MP, where 22 Congress MLAs have resigned from the Assembly in a bid to topple the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. The party is expected to announce more names on Thursday.

