Rajya Sabha nominations: JD(U) picks Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, former CM’s son

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar. (File Photo) Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar. (File Photo)

The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday announced that it would re-nominate Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and Ramnath Thakur — the son of former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur-to the Upper House.

Of the five Rajya Sabha vacancies from the state, JD(U) and RJD are eligible for two each, and BJP one.

Those completing their term from the state are JD(U) leaders Singh, Thakur and Kehkasha Parveen, and BJP’s C P Thakur and R K Sinha.

JD(U) state chief Bashistha Narayan Singh said: “Our party has decided to send Harivansh and Ramnath Thakur to the Rajya Sabha”.

Party sources said Thakur was renominated as he was the son of socialist stalwart Karpoori Thakur, besides being an EBC (extremely backward caste) face; Singh was renominated because of his performance as deputy chairperson of Upper House.

The RJD has not announced its candidates yet. Former MP Premchand Gupta and Faisal Ali, who had contested Lok Sabha polls unsuccessfully from Sheohar, are said to be the front-runners. Ali also edits an Urdu newspaper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.