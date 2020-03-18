Rajya Sabha: 18 candidates from five states elected unopposed

Five candidates for Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar were declared ‘elected unopposed’ as no other nominations were filed. Five candidates for Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar were declared ‘elected unopposed’ as no other nominations were filed.

A total of 18 candidates from five states — Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh were elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha Wednesday. The candidates belong to BJP, BJD, Congress, Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This comes a day after former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the President. Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled for March 26.

EXPLAINED | How are members elected to Rajya Sabha?

Here are details about the 18 candidates who are elected unopposed in Rajya Sabha:

Bihar

Five Rajya Sabha candidates in Bihar were “elected unopposed” as no other nominations were filed, an official told news agency PTI. Among the five candidates, two were from the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) each and one from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Elections were necessitated for the seats as they were falling vacant in April upon the expiry of the term of the MPs, all of whom belonged to the JD(U)-BJP alliance in the state. The JD(U) candidates were Harivansh, who is presently the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and Ram Nath Thakur. They will be serving a second consecutive term.

Haryana

Two BJP nominees Ram Chander Jangra and Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Congress’ Deepender Singh Hooda have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

“They have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha,” Returning officer Ajit Balaji Joshi told PTI. Two Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant following BJP’s Ram Kumar Kashyap election as MLA in the Assembly polls last year and the impending expiry of the term of veteran Congress leader Kumari Selja next month.

Jangra and Deepender had entered the race to fill these vacancies which would last a full term till April 2026. A third vacancy had arisen after the resignation of former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh.

Himachal Pradesh

Former state president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Indu Goswami, was elected to Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh. Accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Goswami was handed over a certificate of her election to the Upper House by state assembly secretary Yash Paul Sharma.

West Bengal

Four Trinamool Congress candidates and a CPI(M) nominee for the five Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal were declared elected unopposed on Wednesday, officials were quoted as saying.

Trinamool Congress candidates Arpita Ghosh, Dinesh Trivedi, Subrata Bakshi and Mausam Noor, and CPI(M)’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, backed by the Congress, were among those elected to the Upper House.

Odisha

All the four BJD candidates were elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed as opposition BJP and Congress did not field any nominee for the polls scheduled to be held on March 26, PTI reported.

Odisha Assembly secretary-cum Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha polls, Dasarathi Satpathy, announced the election of the four BJD candidates — Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanta. Also, the candidatures of four Independents were rejected for not having the required 10 MLAs as proposers.

(With inputs from PTI)

