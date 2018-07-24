Rajya Sabha nod to Bill on damages for breach of contract

The Bill was passed unanimously by a voice vote. The Bill was passed unanimously by a voice vote.

Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill that seeks to ensure that companies cannot easily get out of contracts; if they do, they will need to pay a hefty compensation. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while speaking during the debate, said that the Bill would ensure that infrastructure projects get completed on time without much cost escalation.

Prasad said, "If a contractor has run away, the government or the corporation wants to enforce the liability, he will say that you cannot injunct me because it is prohibited, you may go and seek damages. That is the larger context that we all need to understand. India is today becoming a big economic powerhouse. Growth rate is increasing. FDI is coming. FDI is also coming to infrastructure. And, I would like to convey to this House that it is a matter of great assurance, regardless of the political colour of the state government, today, FDI in infrastructure is coming all over the country. And, most of the Chief Ministers are seeking FDIs. But, the point is, should this 1963 law be taken to be a roadblock in that process?"

Earlier, the House did not take up the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment ) Bill after the Opposition demanded that it be subjected to legislative scrutiny by a standing or a Select Committee.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “This is a very important Bill. It has cultural, educational, historical and economic ramifications on the present and the future generations. So, this Bill cannot be just discussed and an amendment cannot be brought like this. In 2010, an amendment was brought by the UPA government. Now, after eight years, we cannot bring another amendment to the Bill without the scrutiny of the Members of the Standing Committee selected from both the Houses. Sir, since this Bill has not gone to the Standing Committee from Lok Sabha, I propose this should go to a Select Committee.”

Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma’s stand that many projects are pending, including a half-finished bridge in Kohlapur, and that could lead to disasters at any time, failed to cut ice with the Opposition.

Later, the House also took up the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill in the absence of Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who was away in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate infrastructure projects. His deputy, Mansukh Mandaviya, sat and took notes, much to the chagrin of the Opposition who insisted that Gadkari should listen to some of the speeches before replying.

The Bill may find passage in the Upper House difficult. Most Opposition MPs who spoke were opposed to the Bill, citing road safety and federalism concerns.

Congress M P B K Hariprasad, who was a member of the committee that scrutinised the Bill, said that it does precious little to ensure road safety but ends up benefiting corporates. “…out of 92 Clauses, not even 3 Clauses refer to the road safety. If you look at the rest, it looks like these have been brought to help the corporate sector in the country. Sir, the Ministry tried its best to dilute the powers of the State Government,” he said. His words were echoed by Manish Gupta of Trinamool Congress who said: “…in a concerted and planned move to subvert the principles of federalism enshrined in the Constitution, another law has been brought to centralise the powers and responsibilities of road transport in the Central Government.”

