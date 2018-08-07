Rajya Sabha nod to Bill granting constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes

Replying to the debate, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot assured the Opposition that the NCBC would have a woman member. He also said the BJP has been and will be in favour of reservation. Replying to the debate, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot assured the Opposition that the NCBC would have a woman member. He also said the BJP has been and will be in favour of reservation.

A Constitution amendment Bill granting Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on Monday got the Parliament’s nod with Rajya Sabha passing it days after it was passed by Lok Sabha. Exactly a year ago, the government was left red-faced in the Upper House after the Opposition forced a crucial clause to be dropped from the Bill.

The Congress supported the Bill this time but along with other Opposition parties demanded that the government make public findings of the caste census and implement reservation on the basis of population. There were also demands for a relook at the creamy layer formula or its removal, and introduction of reservation in the judiciary.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 was passed 156 votes to nil.

Replying to the debate, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot assured the Opposition that the NCBC would have a woman member. He also said the BJP has been and will be in favour of reservation.

Referring to the demand for reworking or doing away with the creamy layer, Gehlot said those demanding this had introduced it when they were in power. On sub-categorisation of OBCs, he said the government had set up a committee to look into it and would act once it receives the report.

He also assured that the Commission would not encroach upon rights of state governments as they would have their own backward class commissions.

BJP’s Bhupender Yadav urged political parties to shun vote bank politics and support these measures. Congress’s B K Hariprasad argued that the BJP’s “father organisation” was opposed to reservation. “These are crocodile tears for backward classes. So, they should not try to mislead the House or mislead the country.” He said although the government has made provision for a woman member, it has left out representation for minorities.

Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav asked the government to come out with the caste-based census and implement reservation accordingly. He also demanded that the reservation be extended to the judiciary.

