Rajya Sabha no to resolution seeking law for welfare of widows

The Rajya Sabha on Friday rejected a private member’s resolution, urging the government to bring in a legislation for welfare of widows. The resolution, moved by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, also sought a policy to enable widows to get legal aid, financial assistance and healthcare.

MoS, Women and Child Development, Virendra Kumar informed the House that the government was working for the welfare of widows. He said directions have been given to put names of widows in death certificate, provide legal services and widow pension. Although Kumar urged Siva to withdraw the resolution, the MP insisted that it be put to vote.

While Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said the resolution had been rejected on the basis of voice vote, Siva, along with Cong MPs, insisted on division of votes. Subsequently, voting took place again and the resolution had 23 ayes, 35 nays and 1 abstention.

Meanwhile, the government on Friday said it was ready to discuss reservation indexing of Other Backward Classes and has already set up a committee for its sub-categorisation. The OBC sub-categorisation committee, under the chairmanship of retired Justice G Rohini, is working on the issue from October 2017, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh informed the Parliament. The committee has been asked to submit its report by May 31, he said.

With PTI inputs