Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam: ‘Aadhaar data leakage taking place every day’

Binoy Viswam, CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, tells The Indian Express why he raised the question on handling of Aadhaar database by public and private agencies.

What was the security-related issue on Aadhaar you raised?

I was one of the petitioners before Supreme Court on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, and the privacy issue. The government is making big claims… (but) the truth is that data leakage is taking place every day.

Are you satisfied with the government’s response on safety of Aadhaar data?

I am not satisfied with the minister’s reply. The government has said that there has been no case of mishandling of UIDAI database. (But) there are so many reports of leakage of Aadhaar database.

What kind of concerns did you want to raise on UIDAI?

Even the B N Srikrishna panel raised anxiety over the Aadhaar issue. It has recommended the government to find new and effective means to protect privacy. The biometrics (iris and fingerprint) in possession of government is leaked to private agencies, which want to use the data in market. What is the meaning of freedom if you are constantly under surveillance?

Do you feel there is a lot of misinformation related to UIDAI, and authority needs to clarify?

The case of TRAI chairman (he tweeted his Aadhaar number and dared critics to prove that he can be “harmed”) is the latest case in point…. Newspapers are publishing the (details of) leakage every day. The government should consciously try to address the issue.

How do you look at linking Aadhaar to other documents?

Before the SC, government lawyers had argued that physical organs such as Iris and fingerprints are not of citizens but with the government. Prima facie I do not see any problem of linking Aadhaar to other documents but once it is linked, who will ensure its safety and (prevent) misuse?

