After criticism, Rajya Sabha marshals spotted without military-style caps

Rajya Sabha marshals were Thursday seen without the military-style caps that are part of their new uniform introduced this session.

Advertising

The new dress had attracted criticism from some Opposition leaders and former Army officers for their resemblance to Army uniforms, and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had said they would be reviewed.

As soon as the House assembled to take up the Zero Hour, some members from Opposition benches pointed out the change. To this, Naidu remarked, “As I have said, nothing reflects like Army…(the review) process is on.”

On November 19, Naidu had said there had been “suggestions and comments by politicians and well-meaning individuals” on the new uniform of the marshalls.

Advertising

“I have decided to ask the Secretariat to revisit the same,” Naidu had said.

As the winter session of the Parliament commenced Monday, marshals had appeared in dark navy blue and olive green military-style outfits with caps, from their usual safari suits during the summer months and bandhgalas along with turbans during winter.

Customarily, the presiding officer of the House is flanked by two marshals who march ahead of the chairman to announce the commencement of proceedings and also assist the chair in organising the desk and bringing up order papers. Sources told The Indian Express their uniforms were changed — the first time in five decades — after the marshals requested for a “modern” look. The designing was done in-house.

Former Chief of Army Staff General Ved Prakash Malik had told The Indian Express: “This is illegal. Wearing of such uniform by non-military people is a security hazard…”

(with PTI inputs)