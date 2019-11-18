Rajya Sabha marshals trade ethnic wear for new uniform resembling the military

There was an interesting change witnessed by MPs on the first day of the Winter session of the Rajya Sabha, which completed its 250th session this year. The marshals standing to next to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu had a new set of uniform, resembling that of the military.

Earlier, the marshals wore safari suits during the summer months and bandhgalas during the winter along with turbans. As part of the new look, the turban has given way to a cap. Though the new uniform was olive green, it was different from the ones worn by military personnel.

In a departure from convention, the Rajya Sabha allowed leaders of various political parties to speak and pay tributes to five late members, including former finance minister Arun Jaitley and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, instead of just the Chairman making obituary references.

When the obituary references were being made, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh sought to raise a point on the marshals’ new uniform. “Sir, the marshals…,” Ramesh began but was soon interrupted by Naidu. “Please. We are in the midst of a condolence motion,” Naidu said.

Ramesh, however, insisted that there has been “a very significant change” in their attire. “Okay. You always make significant points at an insignificant time,” PTI quoted Naidu as saying before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

The Winter Session of Parliament, being held between November 18 and December 13, will see the introduction of key bills like the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, whose earlier version lapsed at the end of the previous Lok Sabha, and the Personal Data Protection Bill.

Addressing the House during a special discussion marking 250th session of the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people’s hearts could be won by political parties even without rushing to the Well of the House to register their protest even as he assured the Opposition that the government was ready to discuss every issue.

“Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties, including mine, can learn from them. People’s hearts can be won even without rushing to the Well,” PM Modi said.