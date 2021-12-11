Rajya Sabha marks Human Rights Day

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh opened proceedings on Friday by marking the 73rd anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The anniversary is celebrated across the world as Human Rights Day.

“The historic document, adopted on this day in 1948, sets out, for the first time, the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status,” Harivansh said in his opening remarks.

“This year, the day focuses on the theme ‘Equality — Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights’, which aims to highlight principles of equality and non-discrimination as the core of human rights. The theme emphasizes on addressing and finding solutions for deep-rooted forms of discrimination that have affected the most vulnerable peoples in societies, including women, indigenous people, migrants and people with disabilities, among others,” he added.

The Deputy Chairman said there should be a human rights approach to development to reduce inequalities and discrimination, and to pave the way for equality, inclusion and sustainability.

“Our nation, despite enormous diversity harbouring multiplicity of belief, faith and thought, has stood the test of time in upholding basic human rights. Respect for human dignity, equality and non-discrimination are deeply enshrined in our Constitution and institutionalized mechanisms,” he said.