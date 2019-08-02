Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss UAPA bill, Cong seeks adjournment motion over Unnao in LS

Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates: The Rajya Sabha on Friday will discuss the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019. The Bill was widely criticised by Opposition parties, saying it does not clearly state as to how a person would be labelled a terrorist and that the provision could be misused.

In the Lok Sabha, the Bill to amend the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Act, 1951, will be taken into consideration. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 will also be discussed in the Lower House.

Meanwhile, Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh has given an adjournment motion notice on Unnao rape case.