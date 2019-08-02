Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss UAPA bill, Cong seeks adjournment motion over Unnao in LS

Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha to discuss UAPA bill, Cong seeks adjournment motion over Unnao in LShttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rajya-sabha-lok-sabha-live-updates-parliament-uapa-bill-5871696/
Parliament LIVE updates: In the Lok Sabha, the Bill to further amend the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Act, 1951, will be taken into consideration. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 will also be discussed in the lower house.
Parliament Monsoon session LIVE updates: The Rajya Sabha on Friday will discuss the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill 2019. The Bill was widely criticised by Opposition parties, saying it does not clearly state as to how a person would be labelled a terrorist and that the provision could be misused.
In the Lok Sabha, the Bill to amend the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Act, 1951, will be taken into consideration. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 will also be discussed in the Lower House.
On Thursday, the much-debated National Medical Commission Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha amid uproar from Opposition benches, while the Lok Sabha saw the passage of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and POCSO (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
The NMC Bill seeks to replace the Medical Council of India with a 25-member commission headed by the Cabinet Secretary. It also provides for a common medical entrance test across the country, single exit exam (the final MBBS exam, which will work as a licentiate examination), a screening test for foreign medical graduates, and an entrance test for admission in postgraduate programmes.
Calling the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill as one of the biggest reforms under the Modi government, Health Minister Dr Harshavardhan said it would go down in the history as the Bill that transformed medical education in India.
Proceedings in Rajya Sabha begin
Bills in Lok Sabha today
Bills for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha
-The Dam Safety Bill, 2019
-The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019
-The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019
Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha
-The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019.
-The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019.
-The Code on Wages, 2019.