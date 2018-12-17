Rajya Sabha likely to see business transacted this week

After the first week of the Winter Session was washed out due to protests by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha may see some business transacted this week, with a short duration discussion on price rise, including the prices of petroleum products being listed for discussion on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad has submitted a notice for the discussion.

Also pending are calling attention notices by several parties, including the AIADMK, on Cyclones Gaja and Titli. The motion on cyclones is now scheduled to be taken up on Tuesday.

The Congress has been belligerent on the Rafale issue, and though most other opposition parties have chosen to remain non-committal on last week’s Supreme Court verdict throwing out a clutch of petitions, the Congress is likely to continue raising the issue inside Parliament too.

Among the legislative businesses that are listed for consideration this week are The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018, The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2018.