Rajya Sabha has come a long way, but still has miles to go: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the Upper House has come a long way since its inception in contributing to the socio-economic transformation of the country, but still has “miles to go” with regard to proper functioning.

He was addressing leaders of various parties at his official residence. He released a publication, titled Rajya Sabha: The Journey since 1952, which provides glimpses of various aspects of the functioning of the House.

He urged the leaders to ensure proper attendance of MPs so that Parliamentary Committees can effectively examine and report on various subjects and Bills in a bipartisan and detailed manner.

“Rajya Sabha has been an integral part of the socio-economic transformation of our country since it came into being in 1952. From passing the Hindu Marriage and Divorce Bill in 1952 to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in 2019, (the Bill against instant Triple Talaq), from imposition of additional excise duty on dhotis in 1953 to introduction of GST in 2017, from passing the Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Bill in 1954 to the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill in 2019, from the passage of the Andhra State Bill in 1953 to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in 2019…, Rajya Sabha has come a long way in addressing the challenges faced and meeting the requirements of the nation from time to time,” Naidu said.

“But we still have miles to go in letting our country realise its full potential by making up for the missed time and opportunities and in respect of the functioning of the House itself,” he added.

Various events have been planned for celebrating the 250th session of Rajya Sabha beginning Monday. While Rajya Sabha: The Journey since 1952 was released on Sunday, a discussion in the House on the Role of Rajya Sabha in Indian Polity: Need for Reform is planned for the first working day. A commemorative volume on the evolution of Rajya Sabha and its functioning and a silver coin worth Rs 250 and a postage stamp worth Rs 5 will also be released.