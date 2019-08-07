Rajya Sabha gives its nod for Eviction Bill

THE RAJYA Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill for speedy eviction of unauthorised occupants from government residential accommodations, with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri saying the legislation will have a deterrent effect.

The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, which has strict provisions to evict illegal occupants from government property allotted to members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and government officials, was passed by a voice vote. The Lok Sabha had passed it on July 31.

The Bill would enable the estate officer to apply summary proceedings for evicting the unauthorised occupants after a three-day notice.

Cutting across party lines, MPs supported the Bill, though some opposition members expressed apprehension about misuse of its provisions.

Replying to the debate, Puri said the Bill also has provisions for seeking damages on monthly basis from the occupants for holding the property during litigation period. He said that there are over 3,000 unauthorised occupants of government accommodations. “Many of them (cases) are pending in court,” said Puri.

He said that this time 300 new MPs have been elected and several of them are waiting for their new accommodation.

The Centre has to evict unauthorised occupants from government accommodations under the provisions of the PPE Act, 1971. However, the eviction proceedings take unusually long time, thereby reducing the availability of government accommodations to new incumbents. Under the Bill, the estate officer will not be required to follow elaborate proceedings like serving notice, show cause, inquiry, rather he or she can initiate summary eviction proceedings.