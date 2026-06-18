Voting underway for elections to Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, Mizoram

Voting has begun in two Rajya Sbaha seats in Jharkhand and one in Mizoram, amid strict security arrangements in the respective assembly premises, news agency PTI reported.
BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani, JMM’s Baidyanath Ram and Pranav Jha of the Congress are fighting for the two seats in Jharkhand.
The BJP-led NDA, with 24 MLAs in the state, which places it short of the minimum of 28 first-preference votes needed in the 81-member assembly to secure a berth in the Upper House of Parliament. Whereas the ruling INDIA bloc, which includes the JMM and the Congress, has 56 members in the state Assembly.
JMM’s Baidyanath Ram is likely to emerge as a winner as the party has 34 members in the House. However, the second seat is expected to witness a close fight between Congress’ Jha and NDA-backed Nathwani
Among NDA’s 24 MLAs, 21 are from the BJP and one each from the LJP (Ram Vilas), AJSU Party and the JD(U). one MLA represents Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha in the Assembly.
In Mizoram, the ruling party Zoram People’s Movement’s (ZPM) K Laltluangkima is in fray against the main opposition Mizo National Front’s Zothansangi Hmar. The BJP and the Congress have decided to abstain from the process.
The voting in both the states started at 9 am and will continue till 4 pm. The counting of votes will start at 5 pm.