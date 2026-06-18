Voting underway for elections to Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand, Mizoram

Polls atre underway for two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand and one seat in Mizoram. (File Photo)

Voting has begun in two Rajya Sbaha seats in Jharkhand and one in Mizoram, amid strict security arrangements in the respective assembly premises, news agency PTI reported.

BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani, JMM’s Baidyanath Ram and Pranav Jha of the Congress are fighting for the two seats in Jharkhand.

The BJP-led NDA, with 24 MLAs in the state, which places it short of the minimum of 28 first-preference votes needed in the 81-member assembly to secure a berth in the Upper House of Parliament. Whereas the ruling INDIA bloc, which includes the JMM and the Congress, has 56 members in the state Assembly.