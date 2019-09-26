Rajya Sabha polls for seats vacated due to deaths of Jaitley, Jethmalani on October 16

Elections to two Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar would be held on October 16, the Election Commission announced Thursday. The seats fell vacant due to the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley and senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani.

Advertising

Jethmalani was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the RJD but the numbers are now stacked against the party. While the JD(U)-BJP alliance is in majority, it is not clear which party will claim the seat.

However, a section of the BJP feels that the seat should go to its candidate as it gave up a seat for its ally Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan earlier this year.