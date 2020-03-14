Rajya Sabha elections: Numbers game on as Gujarat candidates from BJP, Cong file nominations

BJP candidates Abhay Bharadwaj, Narhari Amin and Ramilaben Bara (Express Photo: Javed Raja) BJP candidates Abhay Bharadwaj, Narhari Amin and Ramilaben Bara (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

Eight candidates of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition Congress on Friday filed their nominations for the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state, where voting is scheduled on March 26. Amid speculations of defections in the Congress, both the sides expressed confidence that their candidates would win.

BJP has fielded Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin, whereas, the Congress has nominated two of its senior leaders, Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki. Friday was the last day for filing of nominations. Later in the day, Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana, Shah Amitbhai Popatlal and Kiritsinh Jitubhai Rana, dummy candidates from the BJP, also filed nominations.

The elections were necessitated as the terms of four Rajya Sabha members — Chunibhai Gohel, Shambhuprasad Tundiya and Lalsinh Vadodia of the BJP and Madhusudan Mistry of Congress — are ending on April 9.

Of the total 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly, the BJP has 103 seats, whereas Congress has 73 seats. Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has 2 seats, whereas Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has one seat. One seat is of an independent and two seats are vacant. As per the rules of Rajya Sabha elections, BJP can win two of the four seats with its 103 MLAs.

With its current strength of 73 MLAs, Congress can win the other two seats, while the BJP can retain its current three of the four RS seats only if there are defections from the Opposition. While the BJP declared two of its candidates – Bharadwaj and Bara – on Wednesday, Congress announced the names of Gohil and Solanki Thursday.

However, the BJP sprung a surprise Friday by declaring Narhari Amin’s name as its third candidate for the RS polls leading to possible defections from the Congress. Amin, a strong Patidar leader having roots in Congress, earlier held the post of deputy chief minister. He parted ways from Congress in 2012 after the party denied him a ticket in the assembly elections then.

Declaration of Amin’s name as BJP candidate also led to possibility of two BTP votes (Chhotu Vasava & Mahesh Vasava) and one NCP vote (Kandhal Jadeja) going to BJP candidates leaving the saffron party in need of only four more votes to win three RS seats. In the previous RS elections for two seats in July 2019, all three votes went in favour of the BJP candidates. Two Congress MLAs – Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala – also defected and voted for BJP candidates in that election.

The Gujarat Assembly complex where the nominations were filed Friday witnessed a huge turnout of BJP supporters. A number of Congress supporters also came along with their candidates.

First, the Congress candidates filed their nominations. “Shaktisinh and I have filed our nominations today for Rajya Sabha polls. Both the Congress candidates will surely emerge victorious,” Bharatsinh Solanki told mediapersons after stepping out of the chamber of CB Pandya, returning officer for election to the Council of States.

When asked how the nomination of former Congress leader Narhari Amin by the BJP as a third Rajya Sabha candidate will pan out for the Congress party, Solanki said, “Everyone is aware of the tactics of that the BJP has been adopting. Both the candidates of Congress will emerge victorious.”

Solanki, who was flanked by All India Congress Committee in charge of Bihar & Delhi, Shaktisinh Gohil, said that in the Rajya Sabha polls in 2017 when veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel contested, they had adopted similar tactics.

“But they failed. They will keep trying, but will continue to fail,” Solanki added referring to the nail-biting contest where Election Commission declared Ahmed Patel victorious at midnight against BJP candidate Balvantsinh Rajput.

Rajput was pitched against Patel after he quit the party before the Rajya Sabha polls. The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, Amit Chavda and Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani accompanied the two Congress Rajya Sabha candidates.

The BJP candidates were accompanied by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

Speaking with media persons after filing his nomination, Narhari Amin said that BJP has surplus votes to ensure victory of all three of its candidates. He said that there is immense internal fight between the organisation and elected members of Congress party for the past 4-5 years. He claimed that this time also Congress party had to change its

Rajya Sabha candidate Rajeev Shukla due to threat of rebellion from more than 35 MLAs. “BJP will benefit from the internal fight of Congress party. As candidates, it is our duty to meet all the MLAs. And I will meet the Congress MLAs first. And I am sure that we will get their support,” Amin said.

Replying to a question regarding Congress alleging BJP of horse-trading, Amin said, “There is no matter of buying or selling. We will put our points before them (Congress MLAs). They are very sad from within, but are unable to speak out. Appreciating our points, they will help BJP candidates win.”

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also expressed confidence that the BJP would win all the three seats comfortably. On Congress allegation of BJP resorting to horse-trading tactics, Rupani said, “We have enough numbers to win all the three seats. Congress does not have confidence in its own MLAs and therefore they have to take them away and hold camps.”

Rupani said that Congress was collapsing in the entire country and what happened in Madhya Pradesh is just a glimpse. Jitu Vaghani also denied allegations of horse-trading by the BJP and said, “I want to ask Congressmen why such talks (of horse-trading) crop up for their members only. BJP also has its members. Your (Congress) members do not have faith in your leadership. It is their internal matter.”

Congress holds meeting of MLAs to keep flock together

A day after the Congress announced Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki as candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat, all 72 MLAs of Gujarat Congress held a meet at Gandhinagar on Friday to announce support to the nominees.

According to Paresh Dhanani, leader of the Opposition, the MLAs met in Gandhinagar on Friday to “meet and greet the nominees”. The meeting seemed necessitated after the BJP fielded a third candidate, Narhari Amin, who was earlier with the Congress. Amin is also a Patidar leader who joined the BJP a couple of years ago.

Each candidate needs 37 votes to win the election and the Congress has 73 MLAs of its own and is counting the support of independent MLA Jignesh Mevani to meet the number to elect two candidates.

Senior party leader Gaurav Pandya tweeted that Amin would pose a challenge for Congress to keep its flock secure. “If Sh Narhari Amin is 3rd BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha from Guj, he will pose a greater challenge for congress to keep its folk secure & united bcoz he still has lots of admirers in Cong + the fact that there is no Patel candidate in spite of Cong MLAs open demands (sic),” he posted on Twitter.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pandya said, “There is not a single MLA in Congress who follows ideology of Narhari Amin who accepted the BJP ideology in 2012. There were some MLAs who were with him earlier but after he joine BJP, they parted ways. He might have personal relations with some of the Congress MLAs. Hence we have to take care of all the MLAs and keep them safe and secure as BJP may use all its means for the Rajya Sabha election.”

Mandvi Congress MLA Anand Chaudhary said, “We have been directed by our CLP leader to be ready as if need arises all the MLAs will be taken to an unknown destination. The reason being BJP Leader Narhari Amin filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha. We have been given necessary instructions and we will follow it.”

According to a party source, 12 Congress MLAs from Patidar community recently met general secretary in charge of Gujarat, Rajeev Satav, demanding at least one of the two nominees to be a Patidar.

When asked about the said meeting, Congress MLA from Dhoraji, Lalit Vasoya, who is a Patidar, said, “A few days ago, a delegation met the party high command to present our demands. But we respect the decision of the high command regarding the nomination to RS elections and there is no question of protesting it.”

About the meeting in Gandhinagar, Dhanani said, “Today, floor session was going so the MLAs couldn’t meet each other in the Vidhan Sabha. Therefore, an official meet and greet session was held later where the MLAs met the two nominees Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki and assured them of full support. We even declared them as member of parliaments and congratulated them,” said Dhanani, Amreli MLA.

