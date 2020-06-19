Rajya Sabha elections 2020 LIVE updates: All three BJP candidates will win says Gujarat Deputy CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Union Ministers Prakash Javdekar, Narendra Singh Tomar, BSP MLA Ram Bai, Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera during a meeting, ahead of Rajya Sabha election, at BJP state headquarters in Bhopal, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI17-06-2020_000270B)

In the past few months, several MLAs have switched sides, giving an interesting turn to the election.

In Gujarat, as per the current strength, both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress do not have absolute numbers in the assembly to secure victory for all its candidates. The BJP has fielded three candidates — Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin, while the Congress has nominated two — Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

The elections were necessitated after the term of four MPs ended in April this year; three of them were from BJP — Chunibhai Gohel, Shambhuprasad Tundiya, and Lalsinh Vadodia — and one was veteran Congress leader, Madhusudan Mistry.

The election in Manipur is also likely to be interesting following the resignation of nine members of the ruling coalition and the opposition Congress pressing for a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh government. The BJP has fielded Leisemba Sanajaoba, the titular king of Manipur, while the Congress nominee is T Mangi Babu. On Wednesday, three MLAs of the BJP resigned and joined the Congress, and four MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP), an AITC MLA and an independent MLA withdrew support to the BJP-led coalition government.

In Karnataka, where elections were to be held for four seats, all the candidates -- former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP candidates Iranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti -- have been declared elected unopposed. BJP nominee Nabam Rebia was also elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Arunachal Pradesh.

In Madhya Pradesh, both the BJP and the Congress have fielded two candidates each for the three seats. While the BJP's candidates are former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, the Congress has named Digvijaya Singh and Dalit leader Phool Singh Baraiya. In the 230-member assembly, the BJP currently has 107 MLAs and also enjoys the support of two legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party, one of the Samajwadi Party and two Independents, while the opposition Congress has 92 MLAs. Currently, the effective strength of the House is 206, as 24 seats are lying vacant. While the BJP is expected to win two seats and the Congress one seat, the fight will be for the fourth slot.

In Rajasthan, both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP have lodged their legislators in different hotels after accusing each other of poaching MLAs. For the three seats up for grabs, four candidates (two from Congress and as many from BJP) have filed nomination papers. The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat.