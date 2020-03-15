Congress, BJP set for keen contest over 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh

A Rajya Sabha candidate in Madhya Pradesh requires 57 votes in the 228-member Assembly (two seats are vacant), and the BJP has 109 MLAs. PTI Photo A Rajya Sabha candidate in Madhya Pradesh requires 57 votes in the 228-member Assembly (two seats are vacant), and the BJP has 109 MLAs. PTI Photo

With uncertainty prevailing over the floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly after a group of Congress MLAs reportedly switched sides, the BJP is scrambling for numbers to get its nominees elected to the Rajya Sabha in the March 26 elections.

A Rajya Sabha candidate in Madhya Pradesh requires 57 votes in the 228-member Assembly (two seats are vacant), and the BJP has 109 MLAs. If the resignation of 22 rebel Congress MLAs is accepted, it will have an impact on the elections for the Upper House in the state.

The BJP has fielded two candidates — Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki – although it can comfortably manage votes for only one seat. The Congress has fielded Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya, making it a tough fight for the three seats going to the polls.

Explained BJP MP unit may be in for a power tussle

Sources in BJP said there is a power struggle in the state unit on who would lead the party government in the event of the Congress government led by Kamak Nath falls. They said the main factor in choosing the leader would be “bankability”. The leader, they said, should be accepted by the rebels, who have already put in their papers as MLAs and pushed the Congress government into crisis.

A BJP leader familiar with developments in Madhya Pradesh said: “Our model here (in MP) would be (that of) Karnataka because the rebels from Congress and JD(S) there could be reelected mainly because of B S Yeddyurappa. We have a number of examples of defectors losing by-elections, but Yeddyurappa’s leadership ensured their (Karnataka rebels’) return to the Assembly.”

“MLAs who have left the Congress along with Scindia want to be reelected. Their support to a BJP government depends on that,” a party leader from Madhya Pradesh said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is gearing up for a contest in Gujarat, where elections to four Rajya Sabha seats has become a close contest after the party announced its third candidate in the form of Narhari Amin. Although the Congress has numbers for two seats, the BJP hopes to woo some of its MLAs to vote for Amin, a former Congress leader who still has a lot of influence.

In Jharkhand, ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is fielding Shibu Soren and Congress’s Shahzada Anwar for the Rajya Sabha polls, opening a contest. The Congress, which had won 18 Assembly seats, has strengthened its tally by adding two more from Babulal Marandi’s JVM-P. Currently, BJP has 27 members – after Marandi joined the party – to elect its candidate from the 81-member Assembly, but any move from the ruling alliance could spoil its chance.

