Rajya Sabha nomination of Congress’ Meenakshi Natarajan rejected

BJP alleged that Natarajan had failed to fully disclose details of a case in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers. (File image)

In a dramatic turn of events in Madhya Pradesh ahead of Rajya Sabha election, Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination was rejected on Tuesday, handing the BJP a significant political opportunity.

At the centre of the controversy was an objection filed by BJP state general secretary Rahul Kothari, who alleged that Natarajan had failed to fully disclose details of a case in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers.

There were signs of discomfort within the Congress itself over the candidature of Natarajan. Senior party leader Naresh Gyanchandani had publicly criticised the leadership’s decision to nominate Natarajan in place of veteran leader Singh, warning that the move could create conditions for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election. “There has been a major oversight in the candidate for Rajya Sabha…there is a risk of cross voting here, if Singh had been renominated, the seat would have been safe,” the leader had said.