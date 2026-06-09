Rajya Sabha nomination of Congress’ Meenakshi Natarajan rejected

At the centre of the controversy was an objection filed by BJP state general secretary Rahul Kothari, who alleged that Natarajan had failed to fully disclose details of a case in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readUpdated: Jun 9, 2026 07:24 PM IST
meenakshi natarajanBJP alleged that Natarajan had failed to fully disclose details of a case in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers. (File image)
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In a dramatic turn of events in Madhya Pradesh ahead of Rajya Sabha election, Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination was rejected on Tuesday, handing the BJP a significant political opportunity.

At the centre of the controversy was an objection filed by BJP state general secretary Rahul Kothari, who alleged that Natarajan had failed to fully disclose details of a case in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers.

There were signs of discomfort within the Congress itself over the candidature of Natarajan. Senior party leader Naresh Gyanchandani had publicly criticised the leadership’s decision to nominate Natarajan in place of veteran leader Singh, warning that the move could create conditions for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election. “There has been a major oversight in the candidate for Rajya Sabha…there is a risk of cross voting here, if Singh had been renominated, the seat would have been safe,” the leader had said.

Natarajan filed her nomination papers on Monday and later Gyanchandani tendered his resignation. He said he was quitting after the state leadership took exception to a tweet he had posted seeking to draw the attention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to concerns regarding Natarajan’s selection. “I have regularly tweeted to Rahul Gandhi from time to time in the interest of the party. Yet, after serving the Congress honestly for 37 years, it is painful that a single tweet to Rahul Gandhi was not acceptable to the Madhya Pradesh leadership,” Gyanchandani said.

The remarks gave a way for the BJP to reiterate its argument that the nomination had not been universally welcomed within the state unit.

Natarajan, a former president of the Youth Congress, has long been associated with the party high command. She was also a Congress general secretary and has long been regarded as part of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s trusted circle. Her reputation within the party is that of an organisationally disciplined leader with a relatively clean public image.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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