Rajya Sabha discusses working of Environment Ministry

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to reply to the discussion on Tuesday. (PTI/File)

Kicking off the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari said there was a need for addressing “political” pollution, apart from environmental pollution.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, which walked out of the House before the discussion started, Tiwari said: “It is unfortunate that while we want to improve the environment and air and water quality, there is political pollution too…Apart from environmental pollution, we should pay attention to solving political pollution too.”

AAP MP Swati Maliwal, the only MP still present on the Opposition side, raised the issue of air pollution in Delhi. “Air purifiers and N95 masks cannot be the new normal,” she said. She suggested that the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas should be made into an autonomous body run by experts, instead of bureaucrats.