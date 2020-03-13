Rajya sabha discusses Delhi riots: Assure House there will not be a second carnage, says Opposition

Congress MP Kapil Sibal in Rajya Sabha. (Source: RSTV/PTI) Congress MP Kapil Sibal in Rajya Sabha. (Source: RSTV/PTI)

At a time when the country is tackling the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Opposition on Thursday targeted the goverment in Rajya Sabha over the Delhi riots and accused it of spreading “communal virus”.

Opening the discussion, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said two kinds of viruses are wreaking havoc at this point. “One is spreading at the global level. We don’t know its foundations yet. Research is on…another virus is here. This is a communal virus which is spreading very fast,” he said.

“If you really want to control this virus, you can. But you won’t. Because you want to spread this virus. Let me tell you something…if this virus enters the hearts of the youth, you, us and this democracy will not survive,” he said. He also said, “The virus you are spreading, we are the medicine.”

Referring to speeches by several BJP leaders, Sibal said there was a “licence to kill”. He alleged that the violence was “choreographed” and said that the protection of cows “is more important than the protection of human beings” for this government.

“…while celebrations of (US President Donald) Trump were being choreographed and shown on television channels on half the screen, on the other half of the screen, the choreographed violence was being shown. Both were choreographed…,” he said.

Sibal said that when the judiciary questioned the police about the videos of hate speeches, the latter claimed they were unaware. “The entire world knew what was happening in Delhi, but the police personnel did not know, the Commissioner of Police did not know. We don’t know if the Home Minister (Amit Shah) knew or not, he will tell us.”

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, called the violence in Delhi a “blot on our democracy” and said it was the “collective responsibility” of the House to remove the blot. He said that there has to be accountability when such a big incident takes place, and questioned the government’s preparedness.

Leader of Trinamool Congress in the House Derek O’Brien quoted party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s description of the Delhi violence as a “planned genocide”.

“If you look back at history, genocide did not start with the gas chambers… it started with inciting slogans…Now, the way these slogans were made, the way the bigotry was spread, the way the hate was spread, it is very difficult to believe that this does not have the sanction from the top,” he said.

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah to “lead by example” and stop following social media handles “spreading bigotry and hate”.

“Of course, this government has achievements, and as an Opposition party, we must acknowledge these achievements, and they are big achievements: pogroms, lynchings, a completely torn social fabric, a ravaged economy with failing banks, job losses, damaged international standing, subverted institutions and fallen democratic norms,” he said.

Referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, he said, “Assure this House that there will not be a second carnage… It is 2002. You freak one number around and it is 2020! It is the same thing. It is blood on the hands. It is the same man. It is the same innocent blood. It is the same sadness. It is the same trauma and the same cover-up. It is the same model.”

Referring to the recently held Delhi elections, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “Chunaav ke pehle saazish karayi gayi, chunaav ke baad aag lagayi gayi (There was a conspiracy before the elections, and the fire was lit after the elections).”

He accused the government of inciting the riots and questioned why the Home Minister had not gone to meet the victims’ families.

