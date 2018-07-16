Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post: YSRCP decides to vote against BJP candidate

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

IN A boost to the Opposition, the YSRCP on Sunday decided to vote against the BJP candidate in the event of an election for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the party’s regional coordinators and party leaders where he announced the decision. The party has two members in Rajya Sabha.

The YSRCP has so far kept an arms length distance from the Opposition parties in Parliament even while attacking the NDA government of late over special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party said it would vote against the BJP in Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections because the party has failed to grant special category status to Andhra and implement the promises made in 2014.

The Opposition is also hopeful of another fence-sitter, the BJD, siding with it. Sources said Trinamool Congress is in talks with the BJD.

