Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election LIVE: NDA’s Harivansh Singh wins with 125 votes

How are the numbers stacked?

The BJP is the single largest party in the House with 73 seats. The NDA has 91 votes and apart from that the party us also confident of getting support from AIADMK (13 MPs), TRS (6) and INLD (1). The BJD with its 9 MPs will add to the might of the BJP. According to BJP sources, Some MPs from the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the RJD are likely to be absent or abstain from the voting.

The Congress. on the other hand has 50 MPs. The UPA makes for 66 seats. The Opposition has the support of TMC, DMK, Left parties, SP, BSP, NCP, YSRCP and BJP's former ally TDP. Their strength is likely to be around 121 members. The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to boycott the poll. The House currently has 244 members and a candidate will need 123 votes to win.

Congress sources said the Opposition wanted the election to be postponed to Friday as many leaders are in Chennai and had requested Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in this regard, but the latter did not agree.