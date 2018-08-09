Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election LIVE: NDA’s Harivansh Singh wins with 125 votes

While Harivansh is a first-time MP of the JD-U, Hariprasad is a three-time parliamentarian of the Congress. The election was necessitated after PJ Kurien of the Congress retired from the position on July 2. The election is seen as a key test for the Congress as it looks to retain the position, while the NDA is eying the spot as it will help the Centre in passing crucial Bills before elections.
The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will take place at 11 am today, soon after the laying of papers. Both the ruling NDA and the opposition camp gave notices on behalf of their respective candidates and their papers have been found to be in order, according to sources in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. While the Opposition enjoys the support of Congress, TMC, DMK, Left parties, SP, BSP, NCP, TDP, YSRCP; the NDA has Shiv Sena, BJD, SAD on their side.
"We have numbers on our side and Harivanshji will comfortably win the election tomorrow. It would have been better if the deputy chairman was elected unanimously," Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said. Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma claimed the opposition has the numbers as well as a formidable candidate in Hariprasad, even as he accused the government and the BJP of using every tactic and influence of their authority and power to swing the election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to the newly-elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is addressing the House. Welcoming Arun Jaitley in the House after a brief illness, Azad congratulated Harivansh Singh for winning the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. "In elections, some on wins and someone loses. But the Deputy Chairman is no longer a part of any single party. He belongs to the country now. In fact, I believe that Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the House should in-fact support the Opposition as they are more undernourished than that of the ruling party."
Opposition candidate BK Hariprasad secured 105 seats.
NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh secured 125 votes. The voting was undertaken for the second time after few MPs complained that they could not register their vote on the machine.
The voice vote has been done with and now division of votes is now taking place. Venkaiah Naidu will announce the final results.
The elections for the role of Deputy Chairperson are underway currently. Any Rajya Sabha MP can submit a motion proposing the name of a colleague for this constitutional position. The motion has to be seconded by another MP. Additionally, the member moving the motion has to submit a declaration signed by the MP whose name s/he is proposing stating that the MP is willing to serve as the Deputy Chairperson if elected. Each MP is allowed to move or second only one motion.
If there are motions that propose the names of more than one MP, then the majority of the House will decide who gets elected as the Deputy Chairperson. But if the political parties arrive at a consensus candidate, then that MP will be unanimously elected as the Deputy Chair. Read more
The Deputy Chair is the one position that is elected solely by members of Rajya Sabha. It is a critical position not just because s/he steps in when there is a vacancy in the office of Chairperson/Vice President but also because s/he plays a critical role in ensuring the smooth running of the House.
Rajya Sabha which was adjourned on Wednesday due to the demise of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, opened today at 11 am. Papers are being laid in the House currently
Arun Jaitley, who stepped aside as finance minister in May to undergo a kidney transplant, arrived in the House today to participate in the election. This is Jaitley's first appearance in the Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)
YSR Congress which had earlier decided to vote against the BJP candidate, today announced a boycott of the election. "We have decided to abstain from voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman elections. Both Congress and BJP have not fulfilled the promises made to Andhra Pradesh," V. Vijayasai Reddy,YSR Congress MP said, reported ANI.
Harivansh Narayan Singh is the first JD(U) man to be picked up by the BJP dispensation for a job at the Centre in the backdrop of a long-held grouse of Nitish that even while he had given a full representation to the BJP in his government, the other side had not reciprocated it at the Centre. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)
The BJP is the single largest party in the House with 73 seats. The NDA has 91 votes and apart from that the party us also confident of getting support from AIADMK (13 MPs), TRS (6) and INLD (1). The BJD with its 9 MPs will add to the might of the BJP. According to BJP sources, Some MPs from the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the RJD are likely to be absent or abstain from the voting.
The Congress. on the other hand has 50 MPs. The UPA makes for 66 seats. The Opposition has the support of TMC, DMK, Left parties, SP, BSP, NCP, YSRCP and BJP's former ally TDP. Their strength is likely to be around 121 members. The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to boycott the poll. The House currently has 244 members and a candidate will need 123 votes to win.
Congress sources said the Opposition wanted the election to be postponed to Friday as many leaders are in Chennai and had requested Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in this regard, but the latter did not agree.
Opposition candidate BK Hariprasad has expressed confidence of winning the election. "We are very confident that we have the required numbers, Opposition is united," he said. Asked whether he was being made a scapegoat since the other parties did not want to contest fearing defeat, he said nobody fears an election. “Congress had given option to all smaller parties… when they said the major party with numbers should fight, my party decided to fight,” he said. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)
Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal has exerted its support to the NDA. The party that has 9 seats in the House can be crucial for the ruling alliance. “We will be supporting the JD(U) candidate… who is also the NDA candidate”. Patnaik also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had spoken to him earlier regarding the matter. JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also called Patnaik to request support for JD(U) candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh. Read more
Aam Aadmi Party, which has three MPs in the Upper House, is likely to abstain from voting in the election. The reason is no “call from the Congress president”. "If they (the Congress) ask for our vote, we will oblige. It is meaningless to vote compulsively (for the Congress), if they do not need it," AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told reporters. "If Rahul Gandhi can hug Narendra Modi, why cannot he ask Arvind Kejriwal for support to his party's candidate. "We voted in favour of their candidates in the elections for President and Vice President but they did not even had the courtesy to say thank you." " Singh said.
