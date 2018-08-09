Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election: Four motions for NDA nominee, five for Opposition

The Deputy Chairman essentially runs the House for the most part of the day, although decisions about notices among others are the prerogative of the Chairman, who is also the Vice-President of the country. The Deputy Chairman essentially runs the House for the most part of the day, although decisions about notices among others are the prerogative of the Chairman, who is also the Vice-President of the country.

A total of nine motions for election to the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha have been submitted in Rajya Sabha secretariat. Of them, five are in favour of the joint Opposition candidate B K Hariprasad and four are in favour of NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh. While the elections will be held on Thursday, the way the numbers are stacked, it is almost inevitable that Harivansh, former journalist and first-time JD (U) MP, will become the next Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.

Among the proposers for Harivansh are BJP president Amit Shah, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Shiromani Akali Dal MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. The seconders are Ram Vichar Netal (BJP), Kehkashan Parveen (JDU) and Vijila Satyanath (AIADMK), respectively. Parveen’s name, interestingly, had briefly done the rounds last week for the post of Deputy Chairman when the first-time MP, who is on the panel of vice-chairpersons of the Rajya Sabha, conducted question hour with great authority. A notice in favour of Harivansh has also been proposed by his party colleague Ram Chandra Prasad Singh and seconded by lone RPI MP and Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale.

The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is a tenure post. The Deputy Chairman essentially runs the House for the most part of the day, although decisions about notices among others are the prerogative of the Chairman, who is also the Vice-President of the country. The last incumbent in the post of Deputy Chairman, Congress member P J Kurien, retired last month. Elections were delayed and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has almost single-handedly been running the House for the entire day during the ongoing Monsoon Session. The session ends on Friday.

Hariprasad landed the gauntlet of the Opposition candidate after smaller parties refused to put up their candidates. His proposers are Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, Misha Bharti of the RJD, Satish Chandra Mishra of the BSP, Ram Gopal Yadav of SP and Vandana Chavan of the NCP. The seconders are Vivek Tankha of Congress, Y S Chowdary of the TDP, Bhubaneswar Kalita of Congress, Ahmed Ashfaque Karim of the RJD and D Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S).

