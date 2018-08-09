Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election: AAP may abstain from voting

AAP Leader and MP Sanjay singh coming out after meet HM Rajnath singh at his residence on Friday in Delhi. Express photo by prem nath Pandey 15 june 18 AAP Leader and MP Sanjay singh coming out after meet HM Rajnath singh at his residence on Friday in Delhi. Express photo by prem nath Pandey 15 june 18

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has three MPs in the Upper House, is likely to abstain from voting in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election, pending a “call from the Congress president”. A member of the AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) said he could not “confirm or deny” whether Rahul Gandhi has already spoken to APP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

“There may be further developments. At this point, I cannot confirm or deny whether the Congress president has made the call,” the PAC member said.

Also read | Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election: BJP claims it has numbers, Congress says fight still on

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Kejriwal spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who sought his support for the NDA candidate. Kejriwal, it is learnt, conveyed to him the party’s stand that it was not possible.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd