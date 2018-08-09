Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election: AAP abstains, says Congress ‘biggest obstacle’ to Opposition unity

RS MPs Ghulab Nabi Azad with Sanjay Singh at the parliament house. (Source: Express photo by Prem nath Pandey/ file) RS MPs Ghulab Nabi Azad with Sanjay Singh at the parliament house. (Source: Express photo by Prem nath Pandey/ file)

The Aam Aadmi Party abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election Thursday and blamed the Congress’ attitude for its decision. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the Congress is the biggest obstacle to Opposition unity.

“Looking at Congress’s attitude we have decided to abstain from voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Congress is the biggest obstacle in Opposition’s unity,” Singh told news agency ANI.

NDA Candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh won the election after getting 125 votes, while Congress candidate BK Hariprasad managed to secure 105 seats, far below the number the party had hoped for.

The AAP has three MPs in the Upper House. On Wednesday, a member of the party’s Political Affairs Committee told The Indian Express that he could not “confirm or deny” whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi has spoken to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal regarding the election.

“There may be further developments. At this point, I cannot confirm or deny whether the Congress president has made the call,” the PAC member said.

However, Kejriwal spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who sought his support for the NDA candidate. It is learnt that the Delhi Chief Minister informed Nitish that it would not be possible for the party members to vote for NDA candidate Harivansh Singh.

