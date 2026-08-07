Rajya Sabha clears Bill to appropriate Rs 54,067-crore excess expenditure

3 min readNew DelhiAug 7, 2026 05:04 AM IST
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday cleared the Appropriation Bill, 2026, which seeks to authorise appropriation of money from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ending March 31, 2023, in excess of the amounts granted.
Replying to the debate on the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “This is the demand for excess grant for expenditures undertaken in the year 2023 on just two accounts. These two accounts were a part of what the Public Accounts Committee in its 39th report presented to the Lok Sabha this year in April.”
Sitharaman explained that one excess demand arises from a particular court order on the Railway Ministry for Rs 196.44 crore. The second demand pertains to a larger amount of Rs 53,871 crore for repayment of debt. The total excess expenditure comes to Rs 54,067.44 crore.
The Bill was returned to the Lok Sabha after the Upper House gave its nod with a voice vote, completing the parliamentary process for the Money Bill.
Before that, a section of Opposition MPs — from the Congress and other parties — staged a walkout demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on police action against protesting students in the Capital. When the House convened at 2.15 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced that the proceedings will be adjourned for one hour. However, the Rajya Sabha reassembled earlier at 2.45 pm and Sitharaman moved the Bill for consideration and return.
Referring to the concerns raised by members regarding Jammu & Kashmir, Sitharaman assured the House that the government has extended substantial financial and administrative support to the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
She informed that the salaries and pensions of J&K Police are being disbursed fully, involving an annual expenditure of Rs 13,000 crore. The minister said the abrogation of Article 370 reaffirmed that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India, inclusive of the territory illegally occupied by Pakistan.
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The government has also undertaken restructuring of the UT’s debt and cleared liabilities related to Ladakh, she said, reiterating the government’s commitment to ensuring economic stability and development of the region, so that it can progress alongside the rest of the country.
Participating in the discussion on the Bill, RJD MP Manoj Jha urged the Finance Minister to take steps to protect small grocery owners from distress caused by quick-commerce platforms and their predatory pricing. Pramod Boro from UPPL raised the demand for a border economic zone for the north-east region after extending his support to the Bill.
During Special Mentions in the Rajya Sabha, MP Sanjay Kumar Jha requested the government not to renew the India-Bangladesh Farakka Treaty of 1996, saying it was against the interests of Bihar. The treaty, signed with Bangladesh in 1996 for the sharing of Ganga water at Farakka, is set to expire in 2026.