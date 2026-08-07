Rajya Sabha clears Bill to appropriate Rs 54,067-crore excess expenditure

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday cleared the Appropriation Bill, 2026, which seeks to authorise appropriation of money from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ending March 31, 2023, in excess of the amounts granted.

Replying to the debate on the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “This is the demand for excess grant for expenditures undertaken in the year 2023 on just two accounts. These two accounts were a part of what the Public Accounts Committee in its 39th report presented to the Lok Sabha this year in April.”

Sitharaman explained that one excess demand arises from a particular court order on the Railway Ministry for Rs 196.44 crore. The second demand pertains to a larger amount of Rs 53,871 crore for repayment of debt. The total excess expenditure comes to Rs 54,067.44 crore.