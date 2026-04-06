Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan rejects Opposition motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar

"The Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, in exercise of the powers, has refused to admit the said notice of Motion,” a Rajya Sabha bulletin issued this evening says.

The Rajya Sabha has rejected an Opposition motion seeking the removal of Gyanesh Kumar after it was not admitted by the Chairman.

The notice, backed by 63 MPs, was declined after a review of the matter under relevant constitutional and legal provisions.

“Members are informed that a notice of Motion dated the 12th March, 2026 signed by 63 Members of Rajya Sabha under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India, read with Article 124(4) thereof, Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, seeking the removal of Shri Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, had been submitted to Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha. After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved, the Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of Motion,” a Rajya Sabha bulletin issued this evening says.