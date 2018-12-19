Rajya Sabha Chairman announces extended weekend break for Christmas

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday announced that December 24 and 26 will be a holiday for the House to give an extended weekend break for Christmas celebrations. Previously only December 25 was declared as a holiday for Christmas.

Advertising

But now even Monday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 26 have been declared as holidays, giving members a five-day break beginning Saturday, December 22.

When the House met for the day, he mentioned that requests have been received for declaring December 24 and December 26 as holiday.

“24th December, Monday will be a holiday. 26th December will be a holiday,” he said conceding to requests.

Advertising

This, he said, will allow MPs from far off places like the North East and Kerala time to travel to their regions and return to the national capital for attending Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 11 and was slated to have 20 sitings. With these two holidays, the number of sitings have been reduced to 18.