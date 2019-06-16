Rajya Sabha bypolls to 6 seats from 3 states on July 5

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that by-elections to fill six Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar, Odisha and Gujarat will be held on July 5. The vacancies were caused by the election of four sitting members to the Lok Sabha, election of one to state Assembly and resignation of another. The bypolls will be held to fill these vacancies for the remainder terms only.

In Bihar, one seat fell vacant following election of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to Lok Sabha last month. The term of office for this seat is till April 2024.

In Gujarat, bypolls will be held for two seats that were vacated due to election of BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani to Lok Sabha. Both these terms end in August 2023.

In Odisha, three seats were vacated due to election of Achyutananda Samanta in Lok Sabha, election of Pratap Keshari Deb to Odisha Assembly and resignation of Soumya Ranjan Patnaik.

Notification will be issued on June 18 and June 25 is the last date of nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 26 and June 28 is the last date of withdrawal of candidature. Polling is scheduled on July 5 and counting of votes will be done the same day.

The EC clarified that vacancies for bypolls to all Houses, including Rajya Sabha, are considered as separate vacancies and separate notifications are issued and separate poll is taken for each of the vacancies, though the schedule for the bypolls may be common.