Saturday, September 18, 2021
BJP picks Sonowal, Murugan as candidates for Rajya Sabha bye-elections

Both the ministers were inducted into the Union Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his July 7 Cabinet expansion.

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
Updated: September 18, 2021 11:30:03 am
The BJP on Saturday nominated Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan for the Rajya Sabha bye-elections, from Assam and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

The Election Commission announced bypolls on October 4 for one seat each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and two in Tamil Nadu.

The seats are vacant after the resignation of Manas Ranjan Bhunia (West Bengal), Biswajit Daimary (Assam), K P Munusamy and R Vaithilingam (Tamil Nadu) and Thaawarchand Gehlot (Madhya Pradesh).

In Maharashtra, the seat fell vacant following the death of Rajeev Satav on May 16 due to post-Covid complications.

