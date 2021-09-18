BJP picks Sonowal, Murugan as candidates for Rajya Sabha bye-elections

The BJP on Saturday nominated Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan for the Rajya Sabha bye-elections, from Assam and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

Both the ministers were inducted into the Union Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his July 7 Cabinet expansion.

On Saturday @BJP4India picks @sarbanandsonwal and @LMuruganBJP as it’s candidates for RS by elections. Both were inducted into union cabinet in July. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/DhUash9wpZ — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) September 18, 2021

The Election Commission announced bypolls on October 4 for one seat each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and two in Tamil Nadu.

The seats are vacant after the resignation of Manas Ranjan Bhunia (West Bengal), Biswajit Daimary (Assam), K P Munusamy and R Vaithilingam (Tamil Nadu) and Thaawarchand Gehlot (Madhya Pradesh).

In Maharashtra, the seat fell vacant following the death of Rajeev Satav on May 16 due to post-Covid complications.