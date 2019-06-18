Rajya Sabha bypolls for two seats in Gujarat: SC to hear Congress plea tomorrow

Toggle Menu
The petition, filed by Congress MLA from Amreli Pareshbhai Dhanani, will be taken on Wednesday.

The petitioner has sought direction to the poll body to hold the elections for the two seats simultaneously. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea filed by the Gujarat unit of the Congress challenging the Election Commission’s decision to hold separate bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats. The petition, filed by Congress MLA from Amreli Pareshbhai Dhanani, will be taken by on Wednesday.

The petitioner has sought direction to the poll body to hold the elections for the two seats simultaneously.

The plea was mentioned before a Vacation Bench headed by Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant for urgent hearing.

The seats fell vacant after Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha from the Gandhinagar and Amethi constituencies respectively. Their terms were to end in August 2023. Both the leaders took oath as members of the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The poll panel, in a statement on June 15, had declared that the election for both the Rajya Sabha seats will be held on July 5.

The EC had clarified that the bypolls to all Houses, including Rajya Sabha, are considered “separate vacancies” and separate notifications are issued and separate polls are held, though the schedule can be the same.

