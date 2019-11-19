Rajya Sabha breaks convention, lets MPs pay tribute to Jaitley, others

In a break from convention, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday allowed MPs to pay tributes to five late members — former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani, former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, Congress MP Sukhdev Singh Libra and CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta.

The chairman usually reads out an obituary reference for the departed. In case of a sitting member’s death, the Rajya Sabha adjourns for the day and if a former member dies, the House resumes business after the obituary reference is read.

In his obituary reference, Naidu described Jaitley as a “quintessential politician” and a “man of impeccable integrity” whose stellar contribution is a matter of record.

MPs cutting across parties fondly remembered Jaitley’s interpersonal skills and his ability to carry people along. While Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot described Jaitley’s death as a personal loss, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Jaitley often managed to turn political bitterness into sweetness. His death, Azad said, was not only a loss for the BJP, but also for the country.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien admired Jaitley’s sense of humour and his ability to maintain civility in the tone and tenor of debates. The TMC MP recalled how he had once called Jaitley a “plantation manager” in reference to his alleged ability to plant news stories but the late MP did not habour any ill will towards him.

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav also mentioned the former finance minister’s interpersonal skills and said that whenever there was a crowd in the Central Hall of Parliament, it was safe to assume that it was around Jaitley.

Recounting Jaitley’s contribution to sports, NCP’s Sharad Pawar said that even though they were in opposing camps, Jaitley always discussed problems related to cricket with him.

Jethmalani was praised for being an active lawyer even in his 90s and Libra for his work in Punjab. “There are parliamentarians and lawyers, but there is only one Ram Jethmalani,” said Manoj Jha of the RJD.

Gurudas Dasgupta was remembered as a politician who always fought for the working class and came well prepared to Parliament to grill the government on important issues. “When I was the parliamentary affairs minister, Gurudas Dasgupta was an active member of this House and he used to attack the government on several issues. I have had many arguments with him. But when we became friends that friendship lasted till his death,” Azad said.

BJP working president J P Nadda called Mishra an able administrator. “When I was in student politics in Bihar, Jagannath Mishra was the Chief Minister. Even though we were opposing his government and its policies, he always gave us a patient hearing like an able administrator,” he said.

