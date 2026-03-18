‘Mohabbat humare saath, shaadi Modi sahab ke saath’, Kharge on Deve Gowda as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to retiring members

Rajya Sabha members on Wednesday bid farewell to retiring colleagues, expressing confidence that they would continue to serve public life, while some underlined the importance of dialogue, democratic values, and new initiatives to make the House more meaningful.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge called for a review of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the House. He also said that those in politics and public life “neither get tired nor retire” due to their passion to serve the country.

He said the House should have more sittings so that issues of public importance can be discussed with all seriousness and called for more participation from Opposition members in formulating legislation. Any impediment to that would weaken the institution of Parliament, he said.

“It is my firm belief that a periodic review of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Rajya Sabha is essential. This matter is currently under consideration before the General Purposes Committee, and it warrants serious deliberation,” said Kharge, who is set to return to the House.

“Those involved in politics never retire from public life, nor do they ever grow tired in their passion for serving the nation,” he noted, adding that he constantly strived to listen to the viewpoints of all sides.

“Often, when we raise issues, the ruling party perceives it as criticism and begins to refute it without even listening; whereas, the government ought to give serious consideration to the concerns of the people,” he said.

He also mentioned frequent expunctions, saying, “The removal of specific words often distorts the very meaning and intent of the statement made.”

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Recalling his association with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda for over 54 years, Kharge said, “I have known Deve Gowda for more than 54 years, and I have worked with him a lot. Later, I don’t know what happened. ‘Wo mohabbat humare saath kiye, shaadi Modi sahab ke saath’.”

“My time in this Upper House has been filled with a mix of both pleasant and challenging experiences. It is my firm belief that significant new initiatives are required to make this House even more meaningful — so that the Upper House may convey a more positive message to society and the nation, and provide effective guidance,” he said.

Participating in the farewell discussion, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien extended greetings on behalf of party chief Mamata Banerjee and said departing MPs were moving on to “new roles” in public life.

O’Brien noted that several retiring members had the rare distinction of serving under three Rajya Sabha chairpersons — M Venkaiah Naidu, Jagdeep Dhankhar and incumbent C P Radhakrishnan — during their six-year tenure.

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DMK leader Tiruchi Siva described the occasion as “not the end of the road but only the bend of the road”, expressing hope that retiring members would continue contributing to public life. He recalled long personal and political associations across party lines and said parting was “inevitable but difficult”.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said farewell moments were “painful and emotional”. Recalling close personal bonds formed in parliamentary committees, he urged the Chair to allow former members’ access to the inner lobby of the Rajya Sabha as earlier.

CPM’s John Brittas said the retiring members had “debated the fate of this nation and represented the diversity of this rich country”.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, who is also set to retire, said he never compromised with his ideology and was against disruptions in the House as “discussion is the basis of democracy”. He added that increasing communal bitterness was “not good for the country, or for our culture, or the Constitution and democracy”.