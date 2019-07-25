Rajya Sabha bids farewell to five members

The Rajya Sabha bid farewell to five of its members from Tamil Nadu, who retired after their term ended on Wednesday.

The five members are V Maitreyan, K R Arjunan, R Lakshmanan and T Rathinavel of the AIADMK and D Raja of the CPI.

“The House will certainly miss their various, sometimes aggressive, progressive presence and their unwavering commitment to issues pertaining to the state of Tamil Nadu and also to national issues of importance. I wish retiring members good health, happiness and many more years of service to the nation,” Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad recalled the contributions of each of them. He lauded Maitreyan for choosing politics to serve the nation despite being a specialist in oncology.

Azad also appreciated Raja for his contribution in the House, especially through his speeches. He said while he hardly gets an opportunity to speak as Leader of Opposition, Raja is the only leader who gives four or five speeches on everything in a single day.

Chairman Naidu quipped, “because he is Raja and from today he will be going to Praja.”

Raja said while “one person, one vote” is there, the objective should be to ensure “one person, one value”.

In his speech, Maitreyan remembered J Jayalalithaa, who reposed faith in him and sent him to this House for three consecutive terms. “My loyalty towards her will always be there,” he said. Lamenting that the House did not make an obituary reference in May 2009 when Tamils lost their lives in the Sri Lanka violence, he called upon the House not to give an obituary for him, when the time comes.