Rajya Sabha adjourned as Oppn keeps up protests over price-rise

The Rajya Sabha could not transact any business on Monday after a united Opposition disrupted proceedings repeatedly, demanding suspension of all business to hold a discussion on the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and fertiliser.

Several Opposition members — including Congress’s K C Venugopal, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, CPI’s Binoy Viswam and TMC’s Abir Ranjan Biswas — had given notices seeking a discussion on the repeated fuel price hike.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the notices, and said, “You had enough opportunity in the Finance Bill and the Appropriation Bill to discuss all these issues…. Rule 267 is not the appropriate rule. So there is no question of accepting (the demand).”

The members insisted on a discussion and trooped to the Well, prompting the Chair to adjourn the House twice during the morning.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda had given a notice seeking a discussion on the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly, reiterating the state’s claim on Chandigarh, the capital it shares jointly with Haryana.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the House reassembled at 2 pm, leading to adjournment of the House for the day.

The Chair tried to bring order in the House and called Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav to reply to a discussion on the working of the Labour and Employment Ministry. But the Opposition kept protesting and some MPs trooped into the Well.

The Trinamool Congress had given a notice seeking tabling of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Raising the issue, TMC floor leader Derek O’Brien said, “Ours is under Rule 138. We want the Women’s Reservation Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha. The motion is there on Rule 138.”

He said, “This issue is a matter which is not primarily concerning the Government of India. This motion on the Women’s Reservation Bill should be voted on. Let the government do it — they don’t want a discussion on price rise; they don’t want a discussion on fuel. At least have this motion.”

On this, minister Yadav said, “Rule 138 is related with the petition and not related with proceedings of the House. So how is 138 relevant to raise a point of order here?”

Amid the din, Patra allowed former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda to speak. But he could not speak amid the loud shouting and sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

Yadav asked Opposition members to allow the former Prime Minister to speak, but he could not speak. As he berated the Opposition for not letting Deve Gowda speak, O’Brien replied. “Don’t use the excuse of the former Prime Minister. That is very unfair.”

As shouting and sloganeering continued, Patra, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House until 11 am Tuesday.

“Today the combined Opposition forced an adjournment of the Rajya Sabha for the entire day on the issue of continuing hike in petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and also increase in prices of other essential commodities, especially edible oil and fertilisers,” Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh said later.