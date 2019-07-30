Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes due to smoke

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 15 minutes on Monday after a member detected smoke coming out of a voting-cum-mike console on a seat in the treasury benches.

During Zero Hour, BJP MP K J Alphons complained of smoke emanating from the mike console. He and his party colleague Parshottam Rupala moved to another seat even as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu directed Parliament staff to check it.

“Don’t be panicky. You may sit in other seats till it is attended to. The staff will take care of it,” Naidu said, but soon adjourned proceedings for 15 minutes. When the House reassembled, Naidu said, “It will be inquired to find out the reasons behind short-circuit.”