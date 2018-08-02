Rajya Sabha adjourned: Congress, TMC protest as Amit Shah called to speak on Assam NRC

BJP President Amit Shah during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (RSTV GRAB via PTI/File) BJP President Amit Shah during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (RSTV GRAB via PTI/File)

The issue of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Wednesday rocked the Rajya Sabha, as the House failed to complete a discussion on the issue and a reply on it by Home Minister Rajnath Singh amid vociferous protests by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members.

Keeping up their strong protests, Trinamool members forced an adjournment of the Rajya Sabha for the day just after 2 pm. In the morning, the House was forced into an adjournment within 15 minutes, as the Congress sought an apology from BJP MP Amit Shah for describing all Prime Ministers in office after Rajiv Gandhi as “buzdil” (coward) for not implementing the Assam Accord.

Congress MP Anand Sharma raised the issue during Zero Hour and demanded removal of Shah’s remarks from Parliament records. Sharma said that BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee was among the former PMs who were in office after Rajiv Gandhi.

Reacting to Sharma’s allegation, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that he would go through the records and then appealed to the members to allow Rajya Sabha to function. He also gave the MPs an earful in the morning over their disorderly conduct the day before.

But soon as Naidu asked Shah to finish his statement on the NRC, which was interrupted on Tuesday, Congress MPs continued to demand an apology from Shah. Naidu then adjourned the House till noon.

When the House reconvened at 2 PM after the lunch break, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy of TMC raised a point of order as Amit Shah was asked to conclude his speech. Naidu responded to the point of order, saying he has allowed Shah to complete his speech.

TMC members soon stormed the Well of the House raising slogans, with Naidu asking them to go back to their seats, saying he has allowed Shah to conclude his speech. Shah was unable to speak amid slogan-shouting and disruption.

“There seems to be a system, that you spoke, you had your say, it has gone on record, now you come and disrupt the House. So you don’t want to hear the reply,” Naidu said, asking Shah again to speak. But the BJP leader said if his speaking caused “so much fear, he can let go of the opportunity” to enable Naidu to run the House. He requested Naidu to ask the Home Minister to make a statement. TMC members remained unrelenting.

Rajnath Singh sought the Chair’s permission to table his entire speech, saying that some members did not wish to hear the reply to the discussion on NRC. Naidu then adjourned the House for the day.

Disruptions planned by Congress, TMC: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday accused the Congress and TMC of launching a planned protest to disrupt Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief Amit Shah on Assam’s NRC in Rajya Sabha. “Not to allow Shah to speak and disallowing the Home Minister to make statement on NRC were pre-planned. The Congress and TMC do not want to let the House run,” Javadekar told the media. “Today, the Congress and the TMC have murdered democracy in the Rajya Sabha.” (ENS)

