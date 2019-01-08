Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests by Samajwadi Party over CBI probe

The CBI probe against Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav in connection with the alleged irregularities in the mining of minor minerals, among other issues, evoked strong protests from the Opposition on Monday, forcing Rajya Sabha to adjourn without transacting any business.

The day began with disruptions by MPs of BSP and SP, who entered the Well of the House within seconds of meeting and accused the government of misusing CBI for political vendetta.

As papers were being laid amid chaos, members of the Left parties and the Congress joined the agitation to protest against the alleged violence by BJP in Kerala over the entry of women in the Sabarimala temple and the government’s unwillingness to let a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe the Rafale deal, respectively.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu informed that House that he hasn’t permitted a notice by some members for suspension of business under Rule 267 to discuss the issue of “Parliament being bypassed and legislative scrutiny being ignored”, even as he pleaded with the MPs for order. With the Opposition unrelenting, he adjourned proceedings till lunch.

When the House reconvened at 2 pm, Opposition MPs were on their feet again, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh to adjourn the House for 10 minutes; however, not before Minister of State for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik managed to introduce the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill and National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill amid protests.

During the break, Singh met SP’s Ramgopal Yadav and Congress’s Anand Sharma and requested them to let the House function. Singh is learnt to have told Yadav that he should convey his views in Rajya Sabha following which the House can proceed with its business.

With the meeting yielding no positive result, Singh later adjourned the House for the day.