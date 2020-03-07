Rajya Sabha adjourned amid Oppn protests over Delhi violence

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. (PTI) Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. (PTI)

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Friday as Opposition MPs continued to protest in the House over the riots in the Capital.

Although the government has agreed to a discussion on the issue after Holi next week, the Opposition has dug its heels in on the demand that the House should discuss Delhi riots before taking up any other business.

On Thursday, the Upper House was adjourned after Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement on the situation of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

On Friday, Naidu made a brief statement on the contribution of women to mark the approaching Women’s Day and then called for laying of papers. The Opposition members were on their feet when the Chairman called on Union Minister Anurag Thakur to lay papers.

As Naidu tried to take up the Zero Hour, MPs from Opposition parties raised slogans against Home Minister Amit Shah. MPs from the AAP, TMC, Congress entered the Well and started protesting. Naidu then adjourned the House till March 11.

