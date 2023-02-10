Rajya Sabha adjourned amid disruptions by Opp, Treasury benches

Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Thursday, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his reply to the motion of thanks to the President’s speech. Sloganeering by Opposition members for joint parliamentary committee to look into the Adani group, which began as Modi began his address to the House, continued through his speech and the budget debate. It was accompanied by sloganeering by members of the Treasury bench in support of the Prime Minister as the budget discussion began.

Chairman Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar took stern note of the matter saying: “Disorder in the House can never be wholesome. The disorder which we had when the honourable Prime Minister addressed us was most unfortunate. But any disorder by way of reaction is also not appropriate. I don’t have to say it every time that if I am on my legs what has to be the conduct of the Members. On 7th December, it was after deep preparation and a serious thought process of several months that I said that as the House of Elders, the Upper House, we have to send a message… the kind of message that we are sending will put us to shame.”

Dhankhar then asked the Leader of the Opposition and floor leaders to meet him in his chamber, adjourning the session till 5.15 pm.

The sloganeering continued as the House reassembled. Members of the BJP disrupted the House by raising “Modi” slogans. The BJP MPs were seeking an apology from the Opposition.

Despite Dhankhar asking members to maintain order, the chanting continued, disrupting Congress member Shaktisinh Gohil’s speech. Dhankhar adjourned the House for the day.

When Opposition members pointed out previous disruptions by the NDA, Dhankhar responded by saying: “It is time for us not to find an example or a precedent for everything that is unwholesome for democracy. We are in the 75th year. The entire world is looking at us and it is a non-partisan issue. What we will be in 2047, the foundation has to be laid by all of us, both by your parliamentary practice and being partners in development. And, therefore, I would urge upon the Members, if we keep on looking for a precedent for everything that is wrong or unjustified or unwholesome for our current actions, that perhaps may not be very desirable.’’

Gohil said his name would probably go down in history for being the member during whose debate speech the ruling party disrupted the House.

The House adopted the motion of thanks on the President’s address after Prime Minister Modi’s speech. President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session on January 31.