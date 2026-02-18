‘Rajya mata’ status for cow and 7 adjournments: The storm inside Rajasthan Assembly

The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes and seven adjournments on Tuesday as the issue of “rajya mata” status for cow snowballed into a controversy with both sides trading barbs.

Responding to a question by BJP MLA from Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal constituency, Balmukund Acharya – who had asked whether the government wishes to give “rajya-mata” status to the cow – Animal Husbandry & Dairy, Gopalan, and Devasthan Cabinet Minister Joraram Kumawat initially attempted to sidestep the answer.

While listing the various measures and schemes for cow protection and conservation in response to the MLA’s questions, Kumawat did not directly answer the question on the state’s intent on the rajya mata status, instead saying, “In Sanatan Dharma, Gau Mata, the loving embodiment of affection and love, has always been revered and respected. The cow has been called Gau Mata since Vedic times”, also referring to Vedic literature to state that the cow is referred to as “the mother of the world.”

However, MLA Acharya, who is also the Mahant of the popular Hathoj Dham temple in Jaipur, said he was “dissatisfied” with the minister’s answer since he had not responded in a “clear, factual manner”.

After a nudge from Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Minister Kumawat clarified that “no such proposal is pending before the department at present.” MLA Acharya then said that Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have already granted such a status, asking why Rajasthan is yet to take such a decision, prompting Minister Kumawat to say they will have the records from those states analysed and take a decision as per established rules.

As MLA Acharya then spoke on alleged cow-slaughtering incidents, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully alleged that a cow from Jaipur’s Hingonia gaushala was beheaded last week and said that a BJP leader is involved. He also alleged that a BJP MLA has been trying to protect the said BJP worker, leading to both sides exchanging accusations.

With Congress MLAs then storming the well with posters of the said cow, Speaker Devnani said: “I will not tolerate this…you planned for this.”

Story continues below this ad

Although Jully did not name anyone, some Congress MLAs allegedly pointed towards BJP MLA from Jaipur’s Civil Lines, Gopal Sharma, who then said that if any of his men were involved, he would resign as an MLA. He then stormed the well and angrily headed towards Congress state president and MLA Govind Singh Dotasra, prompting other MLAs to intervene and Devnani to adjourn the House.

The protest by Congress MLAs in the well led to seven adjournments between 11:41 am and 5:15 pm.

Later, outside the Assembly, Jully said that Sharma “did not stop despite instructions from the Speaker himself. His body language was such that any sort of incident could have occurred.”

“They consider gau mata only as a means to win elections. There are cases of cow slaughter under this government. There was a cow which was beheaded by a BJP worker, and a BJP MLA intervened to secure his release,” Jully said, demanding strict action against those guilty, “as well as those who helped in the release of that person.”

Story continues below this ad

BJP MLA Gopal Sharma then offered an apology, saying he could not hold himself back after the LoP made what he called disgusting allegations towards him. He said he became so agitated that he “forgot the decorum of the House, and for that I will regret it for the rest of my life.” He then added that till his last breath, he has dedicated his life to “Bharat Mata, Hindutva, Brahmin, Gau, Gayatri, Gita, and Dharti Mata.”

Eventually, the impasse was resolved after Speaker Devnani assured the House that “appropriate action will be taken after carefully examining the video recordings, available documents, and official records of the events that occurred during and after the House proceedings, and gathering factual information.” He said the appropriate decision would be made in accordance with the rules, at the appropriate time, based on the facts and evidence.