Raju Srivastava dies at 58: PM Modi to Arvind Kejriwal, politicians across party lines offer condolences

Political leaders across party lines Wednesday expressed grief and offered condolences on the passing away of actor-comedian Raju Srivastava. The 58-year-old died at a hospital in New Delhi, where he was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out at a gymnasium in the city last month.

Soon after the news of Srivastava’s demise broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an old picture of him with the deceased actor and tweeted: “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/U9UjGcfeBK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2022

Apart from being a renowned actor, Srivastava was also a politician. The Samajwadi Party fielded Srivastava from Kanpur for the 2014 Lok Sabha election. However, he returned the ticket saying he was not getting enough support from the local units of the party. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 19, 2014.

BJP president JP Nadda also condoled the death of Srivastava and tweeted: “I am speechless after hearing the news of well-known comedian Shri Raju Shrivastava Ji’s demise. He left a different mark in the world of comedy. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. May God bless the virtuous soul at his feet. (sic)”

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार श्री राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर नि:शब्द हूँ। राजू श्रीवास्तव जी ने हास्य कला की दुनिया में अपनी एक अलग छाप छोड़ी।शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएँ उनके परिजनों एवं प्रशंसको के साथ है।ईश्वर पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 21, 2022

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply saddened by the death of Srivastava, and expressed condolences to his bereaved family and fans. In a tweet in Hindi, Singh described him as an adept performer and a person who had a lively and cheerful personality.

सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। वे एक मंझे हुए कलाकार होने के साथ-साथ एक बेहद ज़िंदादिल इंसान भी थे। सामाजिक क्षेत्र में भी वे काफ़ी सक्रिय रहते थे। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।ॐ शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 21, 2022

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned comedian, Raju Srivastava Ji. Apart from being an accomplished artist, he was also a very lively person. He was also very active in the social field. I extend my condolences to his bereaved family and fans. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Mentioning that he was saddened by the passing away of Srivastava, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said: “A gifted actor, who had the ability to make everyone laugh and bring a smile. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by passing away of renowned comedian and actor Shri Raju Srivastava Ji. A gifted actor, who had the ability to make everyone laugh and bring a smile. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q1ypW6xHGw — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 21, 2022

“Saddened to hear about the demise of famous comedian Raju Srivastava Ji. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. My condolences to his family and all his fans in this time of sorrow (sic),” Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote on his official Twitter account.

Stating that the demise of “comedy king Raju Srivastava” was a great loss for Indians as he had carved a place in the hearts of people by spreading laughter and happiness, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: “I pray that God rest his soul at his feet and give courage to his family to bear this loss.”

#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Assembly observes a 2-minute silence to pay respect to comedian Raju Srivastava who passed away today at the age of 58 years. pic.twitter.com/v2WQFdUJLI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2022

Speaking to the media, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said: “Raju Srivastava is no more with us. I, on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, pray that his soul rests in peace. I extend my condolences to his family.”

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray also expressed his condolences and wrote on Twitter: “Bidding adieu to Raju Srivastava ji. He will always be remembered for the laughter he brought to millions of people! My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Bidding adieu to Raju Srivastava ji. He will always be remembered for the laughter he brought to millions of people! My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 21, 2022

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi paid tributes to the late actor and tweeted: “Gone too soon, too far. RIP #RajuSrivastava.” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also extended his condolences on the demise of Srivastava.

